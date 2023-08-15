MIAMI (WSVN) - An arrest has been made in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a young woman who was visiting the Miami area.

According to the arrest report, on Aug. 11, the victim, a 25-year-old woman, had been out with friends and had become heavily intoxicated. Around 1 a.m., her friend ordered an Uber ride for her, which was driven by 43-year-old Alejandro Tochoytochoy, of Miami.

While in transit, the victim, feeling sick, was lying in the rear seat of the Tochoytochoy’s vehicle. She reported to law enforcement that she woke up to find the Tochoytochoy allegedly fondling her and attempting to digitally penetrate her. Frightened by the situation, the victim exited the vehicle near her intended destination.

Following the incident, the victim positively identified Alejandro Tochoytochoy as the man responsible for the assault. Law enforcement located and interviewed the defendant on August 14. Subsequently, Tochoytochoy was arrested and transported to TGK.

The charges against the defendant include a felony sexual battery charge involving a helpless victim and an attempted sexual assault charge.

