MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Uber driver has been arrested after police said he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman visiting from out of town.

According to the arrest report, 42-year-old Rafael Martinez was taken into custody Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim.

Investigators said the assault occurred in January 2024 after the victim left the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach and attempted to order a ride home.

Martinez allegedly approached her, offered to drive her, and gave her an open bottle of Vitamin Water, which she drank before losing consciousness.

The victim told police she woke up naked hours later in an unfamiliar apartment, later identified as Martinez’s residence on Northwest First Avenue in Miami.

She managed to leave the building and return to her Airbnb, where she contacted law enforcement.

Detectives said surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Martinez.

DNA evidence collected from the victim’s rape kit later matched Martinez, according to the report.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.