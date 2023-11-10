NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old girl has died days after being accidentally shot by her younger brother in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The child, who had been in critical condition since the incident on Sunday near Northwest 21st Avenue and 82nd Street, passed away despite efforts by rescue crews to save her.

Police identified 25-year-old Quavanta Ennels as the individual in possession of the loaded gun. Ennels, a convicted felon, is currently under house arrest after posting bond.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.