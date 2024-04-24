MIAMI (WSVN) - Community leaders and residents will gather Wednesday morning to celebrate the completion of Phase II of The Underline as the city marks a milestone in the efforts to enhance urban mobility and public spaces.

The ribbon-cutting, hosted by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Department of Transportation, will unveil the new 2.14-mile segment of The Underline, stretching from Southwest 13th Street to Southwest 19th Avenue in Miami.

This new phase connects to the previously completed Brickell Backyard and extends through the historic Roads, Shenandoah and Silver Bluff neighborhoods.

Phase II of The Underline features dedicated pedestrian and bicycle paths, upgraded intersections and improved access to public transportation. The project also includes Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting and better wayfinding signs, creating a safer and more inviting environment for visitors and residents.

Once complete, The Underline will span 10 miles as a multi-modal corridor to reshape the landscape under the Metrorail tracks and promote a more connected Miami.

