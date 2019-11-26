Miami Times owner Garth Reeves Sr. dies at 100

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is mourning the loss of Garth Reeves Sr., the owner of Miami Times and a voice for African Americans in Miami.

Reeves was known for promoting equality and civil rights as a veteran, journalist and community activist.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez offered his condolences, saying he made a profound impact in the City of Miami and helped make it more inclusive and equitable for all.

Reeves was 100 years old.

