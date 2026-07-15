MIAMI (WSVN) - A 19-year-old Tesla driver was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash after allegedly striking and killing a scooter rider last month, then fleeing on foot, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the crash happened in the early morning hours of June 8 as Tyquane Ramses Hankerson was driving a black 2019 Tesla Model 3 north on NW 17th Avenue.

The victim was riding an electric stand-up scooter ahead of him in the same lane, the affidavit states.

The Tesla struck the victim and his scooter from behind, throwing him onto the windshield, where he became partially wedged until Hankerson braked, according to the affidavit. The victim then slid off the front of the Tesla onto the roadway.

Hankerson got out and ran to check on the victim, then called 911 to report the crash, according to the affidavit.

He returned to the car, and he and two unknown occupants fled the scene on foot, the affidavit states. Hankerson later returned with his family to the scene and was detained.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the affidavit.

After being read his Miranda rights, Hankerson initially told detectives he had been a passenger in the Tesla and that a driver identified as “TJ” fled on foot, the affidavit states.

But investigators said surveillance video showed Hankerson exiting the driver’s side and running toward the victim.

Hankerson was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility, the affidavit states.

He is charged with first-degree leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a felony.

A judge found probable cause and ordered Hankerson held on house arrest with a $5,000 bond.

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