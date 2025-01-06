WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 18-year-old Miami resident was arrested after authorities received a tip about threatening posts made on Instagram, according to the FBI and local law enforcement.

Ronaldo Hernandez is facing a felony charge after, officials said, he posted alarming comments in a chat with friends about blowing up a house.

The FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received an online tip about posts from the account “JurrasicParkLover2006,” which included the messages, “Bad things are going to happen” and “Bombing a house today.” Instagram identified the account holder as Hernandez.

Investigators from the FBI and Hammocks District police responded to Hernandez’s home and took him into custody without incident.

During questioning, Hernandez admitted to making the posts but said they were intended as a joke.

Hernandez was charged with making threats and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He appeared in bond court, alongside his parents who chose not to speak, on Monday.

“You were arrested for making threats for a mass shooting or terrorism,” said the judge.

Prosecutors said his comment was not funny.

“In today’s society, you can’t joke about stuff like that,” the prosecutor said.

Hernandez’s attorney, David Donet, spoke on the family’s behalf in court.

“Sounds terrible, but it was a joke posted to a private chatroom with friends on Instagram,” he said.

Glazer told Hernandez that law enforcement takes all alarming comments seriously.

“You can’t joke about anything online because it’s a lot of bad things happening in this world and the police take everything seriously and they should.”

Donet said the family is distraught.

“Their son has been a great kid, he’s never been in trouble, he’s been an honor student. They are very distraught about the whole situation,” he said.

The lawyer said Hernandez has learned his lesson.

“It was a bad joke and I believe he’s learned his lesson and he will deal with the consequences,” said Donet.

Hernandez’s bond has been set at $5,000. He’s since paid the bond and should be released sometime on Monday evening.

