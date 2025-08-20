MIAMI (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after police say he shot his 13-year-old stepbrother during an argument in a Miami home, leaving the younger teen hospitalized.

City of Miami police said Landon Lumpkin was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and grand theft of a firearm.

Investigators said the weapon used in the shooting, a .45-caliber Glock 21, had been reported stolen.

Officers responded after the boy’s mother rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. Police said the teen was in stable condition.

According to an arrest report, the shooting happened after the victim returned home from school and confronted Lumpkin for wearing his clothes.

Lumpkin allegedly pointed the firearm at him “to scare him,” but it discharged, striking him in the shoulder.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at the family’s residence, located in the area of North Miami Avenue and 31st Street, where they recovered the stolen firearm.

Police said it was the same gun used in the shooting.

Lumpkin was taken into custody and transported to Miami Police Headquarters, where detectives said he was questioned in the presence of his mother.

He was booked into juvenile detention.

Lumpkin is now facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor, and will be charged as an adult.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.