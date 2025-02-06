MIAMI (WSVN) - Seventeen-year-old Omari Terry, who was sought by authorities in connection with a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Miami, has been taken into custody, City of Miami Police said.

Terry faces charges including vehicular homicide, grand theft auto, and driving without a license.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday, when Terry, driving a stolen red Kia, allegedly fled from police, ran a red light, and collided with 34-year-old motorcyclist John Koontz at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 20th Street.

Koontz, a father of two, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

Terry was initially arrested for grand theft auto and released on bond before the more serious charge of vehicular homicide was filed. Authorities had been searching for him since his release.

This is Terry’s second felony charge. In October 2023, he was arrested for attempted murder in a drive-by shooting, but that case was later dismissed.

Koontz’s family has expressed their grief, with his wife, Lizanette Koontz, describing him as “everything” to their two children, ages 2 and 7.

Authorities have not disclosed details on how Terry was apprehended.

