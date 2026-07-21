NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at the SEED School of Miami has been arrested after police said she returned to a classroom with pepper spray and sprayed her former romantic partner following a physical confrontation on campus.

According to an arrest report, Odiria Shaya Biggins, 36, was involved in an altercation with the victim on July 17 inside a classroom at the SEED School of Miami, located at 1901 NW 127th St.

Investigators said Biggins left the classroom after the initial confrontation, went to her personal vehicle, armed herself with pepper spray and returned, where she intentionally sprayed the victim.

Police said surveillance video showed Biggins entering the classroom while the victim was inside.

A short time later, both exited the room, and the victim was seen struggling to walk and visibly suffering from eye irritation.

School personnel assisted the victim before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Biggins and the victim were previously involved in a romantic relationship and share a child together.

According to the report, she told investigators the victim had left her a note asking to meet and that the discussion escalated into a verbal argument before becoming physical.

She alleged the victim struck her several times and pushed her head into a wall, causing her to lose consciousness.

Biggins was arrested Monday at Carrie P. Meek K-8 Center and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She is charged with discharging a weapon on school property for allegedly using pepper spray on school grounds and misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Judge found probable cause and issued $2,000 bond.

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