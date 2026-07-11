NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students turned into official player escorts for Saturday’s FIFA World Cup match.

In Northwest Miami-Dade, 22 Miami-Dade County Public Schools students at Earlington Heights Elementary went through the full experience, trying on their official adidas uniforms and waving Norway and England flags before heading off.

The students were selected by a non-profit organization, Miami Scores, where they integrate soccer, poetry, and service-learning in underserved communities.

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