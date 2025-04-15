MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Monday morning after being accused of intentionally burning his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

42-year-old Gregory Almony is facing multiple charges, including child abuse, domestic violence and great bodily harm, after, officials say, he intentionally burned his stepdaughter on a stovetop.

The victim was home with Almony on the day of the crime while her mother, 36-year-old Milliene Adeclat, was at work.

She reportedly pushed her brother, causing Almony to lash out, grabbing her by the arm and dragging her to the kitchen, where he placed her hands on a hot stove.

The victim suffered injuries over her hands, resulting in her skin coming off where she’d been burned. She then says she ran to her room and told her mother, who did not alert authorities.

Law enforcement was called two days later, after the victim’s teacher noticed the injuries and called authorities.

Almony was taken into custody before being transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The mother, who did not notify officials of the crime, was also arrested. She faces charges of child neglect.

