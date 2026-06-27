MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans cannot contain themselves in Miami Stadium ahead of the Colombia and Portugal World Cup match.

Two fans who arrived from Medellín can be seen covered in face paint, proudly representing their team.

Many soccer fans said they cannot wait to see the matchup tonight as Colombia and Portugal are hoping for the top spot in their group.

“It’s going to be a tough match. You know, they have James, they have Luis Díaz down the wing. They’re going to have plenty of options. I think it’s going to be a close game in general,” said Derek Coronado, a Portugal fan.

“I think it’ll be a good match. Colombia will give Portugal a challenge. Portugal obviously probably has a better team on paper, but Colombia, through the tournament so far, has been gearing up in every game and getting better and better. So hopefully tonight they’ll pull off a surprise,” said Jivan James, a Colombia fan.

Miami Stadium will be loud tonight, with loyalty guiding soccer fans who want their team to win.

7News spoke with a couple of soccer fans who were split on who they were rooting for.

“My jersey is because Cristiano is the idol of my child, and he’s from Colombia. He wants the two teams to do better today, and that Cristiano make a goal.,” said a soccer fan.

The Colombia and Portugal World Cup match is the fourth match Miami Stadium has hosted.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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