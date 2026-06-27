MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans could not contain themselves in Miami Stadium for the Colombia and Portugal World Cup match.

Fans also filled watch parties in Hollywood, Wynwood, and the home of the Florida Panthers at the Amarant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

However, the match ended in a 0-0 draw, with neither team scoring a goal.

Fans outside Miami Stadium shared their thoughts after the game ended.

“I expected a high scoring game, but it wasn’t. I would love to see a few goals, especially from Cristiano Ronaldo. But that didn’t happen, we have more games to go, so excited for that,” said a fan.

The match was the first time that Colombia and Portugal played against each other in the World Cup, and fans knew it was a close game.

“It’s amazing, it’s an unbelievable experience, and just one in a lifetime,” said Andres Combariza, a team Colombia fan, “I gotta give credit to Portugal, they are a tough team, they have the GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo and I can be happier for this result but just, we have to go further and further, working hard every day, and go to the final and win it.”

Both experienced teams with star power advanced to the next round.

“Zero-zero is fine with us,” said a fan, “I’m just glad Colombia is moving forward and we’re at the top of our group, we did that.”

“I came home with the girl, so we’re good,” said another fan, “We’re going to a harder road now, we want the challenge, keep going, World Cup, let’s go.”

Before the match began, fans shared their hopes for the game.

“It’s going to be a tough match. You know, they have James, they have Luis Díaz down the wing. They’re going to have plenty of options. I think it’s going to be a close game in general,” said Derek Coronado, a Portugal fan.

“I think it’ll be a good match. Colombia will give Portugal a challenge. Portugal obviously probably has a better team on paper, but Colombia, through the tournament so far, has been gearing up in every game and getting better and better. So hopefully tonight they’ll pull off a surprise,” said Jivan James, a Colombia fan.

7News spoke with a couple of soccer fans who were split on who they were rooting for.

“My jersey is because Cristiano is the idol of my child, and he’s from Colombia. He wants the two teams to do better today, and that Cristiano make a goal.,” said a soccer fan.

Miami Stadium has hosted four games so far, with Argentina set to play against Cape Verde on Friday.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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