MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - From the teams to the fans supporting their countries until the end, the FIFA World Cup battle between France and England for third place is underway in South Florida.

The awaited match will be the final World Cup game hosted by Miami Stadium.

Soccer fans filled the fan zone one last time before the bronze final.

“It’s going to be exciting to see two big teams fight for bronze,” said a soccer fan.

Fans are ready to watch the match on Saturday afternoon, as they were seen dressed up supporting their favorite team.

“I think 2-1 England,” said another soccer fan.

France and England both lost their semi-final matches earlier in the week, with Argentina beating England 2-1, and Spain winning against France 2-0.

Both teams are hoping for a win in Saturday’s match.

“They finally reached a semifinal. That’s a really important game, and I am really happy about that,” said a soccer fan.

The bronze final is not the first time France and England have met on the pitch at the World Cup, and soccer fans have their thoughts.

“I’m going for France because I don’t like England. I’m from the team Norway, so vengeance,’ said a soccer fan.

“I’m 50/50 for both of them, honestly. I’m just here for my man Jude, honestly, ” said another soccer fan.

Miami Stadium hosted a total of seven matches in South Florida.

From the first match with Uruguay against Saudi Arabia to the last battle, England vs. France, it’s an experience fans said they’ll remember forever.

“It’s going to be a fun match. It’s honestly an experience I never thought I’d live, but I’m actually grateful to be here,” said a soccer fan.

Soccer fans hope to experience another world event close to home in South Florida.

To catch the World Cup fun, fans can head to WSVN Channel 7.

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