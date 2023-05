MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Public works crews have resurfaced and reopened a road in Miami Springs that had been shut down since Monday night.

South Royal Poinciana Boulevard between Coolidge and Sheridan Drive had been closed after a pipe burst.

Water and sewer workers had to tear it up to get to a leaking pipe.

Operations in the area have resumed as normal.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.