Miami Springs reports 106 COVID-19 cases at assisted living facility

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Springs has reported an assisted living facility has over 100 cases of coronavirus.

Officials said on Saturday that a report by the Florida Department of Health shows Fair Havens Center has 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19,

That figure makes it the highest number of cases at any assisted living facility or nursing home in Miami-Dade County.

Officials said 89 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

