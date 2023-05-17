MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Springs Police Department released a new surveillance video Wednesday on their official Twitter page that showed a 67-year-old hotel clerk at Miami Springs Inn getting brutally beaten by an armed suspect.

On May 4, authorities responded to the hotel, located on the 600 block of East Drive, after reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the stabbing victim incoherent with a cut on his left cheek. According to police, the elderly man was able to explain to officers what happened shortly after he woke up.

The victim said two people, later identified as Wayne A. Bromfield Jr. and Tanya Frazier Williams, entered the office to rent a room reserved under Bromfield Jr.’s name. Williams provided her ID for the rental, but when there was an issue with payment, the three of them got into an argument.

Bromfield Jr. threatened the 67-year-old man’s life and left the room after Williams advised him not to. Then, Williams demanded and snatched money from the hotel clerk.

Moments later, Bromfield Jr. returned to the room and struck the victim twice with a closed fist, causing the man to fall over unconscious.

The hotel’s camera’s captured the criminals fleeing in a black four-door Infiniti. Two days later, Miami-Dade Police officers stopped the suspects and notified Miami Springs PD.

Both suspects waived their constitutional rights and admitted to the robbery and battery of the hotel clerk. Officials said Bromfield Jr. told detectives that he was armed with a 9mm Canik handgun during the incident.

Bromfield Jr. and Frazier Williams were both charged with armed robbery and Bromfield Jr. was also charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.

