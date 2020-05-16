Miami Springs nursing home reports 14 more COVID-19 related deaths

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has reported 14 more COVID-19 related deaths at a nursing home in Miami Springs just over the past week.

The new figures, announced Saturday, bring the total of deaths at Fair Havens Center to 22, the highest number in South Florida and second highest at any long-term care facility in the state.

Nursing home and assisted living facility deaths account for nearly half of the all COVID-19 cases in the state.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

