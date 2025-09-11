MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A porch pirate has been taken off the streets after a South Florida homeowner said two of them swiped several packages from her home.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jennifer Shao told 7News the duo struck her Miami Springs home , along the 18800 block of Truxton Drive, on Tuesday.

“Yesterday I was at work, and I get a call saying that something happened at my house, and I didn’t know what it was,” she said. “Then I found out a few minutes later that someone came out and stole Amazon packages from my house.”

Ring doorbell video shows one of the thieves picking up the packages while the other awaits in a getaway car.

“My husband chased them out of the house, but when he went down the street, he lost them,” said Shao.

However, an eagle-eyed neighbor was luckily standing in his driveway and took a photo of the tag.

But as it turns out, the porch pirates were driving a stolen car.

“My neighbors ended up being outside taking their kids somewhere. So they took a picture of the tag, but the tag ended up being stolen, too,” said Shao.

Shao said late Tuesday evening, the packages were returned empty to her home by the police.

“Later on, they did find the packages empty, but they found the boxes with my address on them, and the cops brought them back to my house,” she said.

Shao said she’s thankful to the Miami Springs Police Department.

“It’s upsetting because, you know, it’s my home and people are coming up to my house and taking things that’s not theirs, that doesn’t belong to them,” she said. “People pay for that stuff. It could’ve been something for my kids or could’ve been medication.”

Detectives informed her on Wednesday afternoon that at least one of the porch pirates, a 38-year-old woman, had been arrested in Hialeah.

Police said they found five grams of meth in the stolen car. A second subject remains on the loose.

