Miami Springs girl with autoimmune disorder gifted Maltipoo puppy

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida girl who struggles with an autoimmune disorder was given a new “fur-ever” friend, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Miami Springs resident Kamila Murillo said she has always wanted a puppy of her own. On Sunday, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida turned that wish into a reality.

7News cameras captured the 11-year-old as she gasped when she first saw her new Maltipoo puppy.

Murillo named the furry companion Molly.

“I had a dog in Nicaragua named Molly, and she was tiny like this Molly,” said Murillo though a translator. “I feel very, very happy with my new puppy.”

As an only child, Murillo said, she sometimes gets lonely. Now she has a furry friend to love and keep her company.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.