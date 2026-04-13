SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest report details alleged actions of a South Florida teacher who’s behind bars after being accused of crossing the line with a student.

The report states the victim told police 53-year-old Rudolph Raymond Infante, a teacher at Miami Southridge Senior High School, touched her butt three times.

The student told Infante to stop, but he responded that it was “out of love and endearment.” She once again asked him to stop again, but she felt that he wouldn’t listen to her.

Included in the report were many details about the suspect, such as comments and actions that made that student feel uncomfortable. This included touching and kissing.

In one of those instances, the arrest report states, Infante showed the student a tattoo of two hearts that he had and said it represented the two of them.

According to the report, the student told investigators about another time when the two were alone, when Infante had her sit on his lap, rubbed her back, then kissed her chest in between her breasts, twice.

The student told police she was afraid to resist because Infante was bigger than her.

Infante was arrested Friday and now faces four counts of battery and one count of offenses against students by authority figures.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools told 7News in a statement that employment termination proceedings have begun and that the district will ensure that he won’t be employed by them anytime soon.

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