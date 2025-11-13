MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida social media influencer and singer has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for orchestrating a years-long fraud scheme that included stealing COVID-19 relief funds and attempting to use fake checks to buy luxury cars, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore sentenced 28-year-old Scott Lee Huss, who goes by Jay Ryako, to 27 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Huss fraudulently applied for and received six Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling more than $600,000 during the pandemic.

Instead of using the funds for legitimate business expenses, he spent the money on cryptocurrency and luxury vehicles.

In 2023, Huss allegedly mailed fake “payment vouchers” that appeared to be checks to car finance companies in an effort to discharge loans on his vehicles.

According to court documents, he sent more than $300,000 in fraudulent checks in an attempt to obtain a Lamborghini and a Mercedes-Benz.

