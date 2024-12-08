MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Shores saw a festive celebration on the waters as the second annual boat parade took place Saturday night.

Miami Shores Parks and Recreation Department collected new unwrapped toys in preparation for the event.

Holiday displays and Christmas lights lit up the boats across the waters of Bayfront Park in celebration of the spirit of the holidays.

The event featured a Coast Guard flyover and toy donations benefitting patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

