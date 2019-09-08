Miami Shores boy, teen sister OK after near lightning strike

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple in Miami Shores is relieved and astonished that their two children are OK, one week after they were nearly struck by a lightning bolt outside of their home.

A photo taken in a room at Jackson Memorial Hospital shows 10-year-old Gabriel Ise reading from his bed, but the story about what sent him there is likely much more compelling than his book.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, the boy’s father, John Ise spoke out on the close call his son and 14-year-old daughter had with a bolt of lightning just as the family of five was heading out, Sept. 1.

“It was petrifying. It was petrifying,” he said.

Ise said it was raining in their neighborhood that day. He said Gabriel and his daughter were getting into the car when lightning hit and knocked the girl off their feet.

Ise said his son was knocked out cold.

“The lightning hit right by that tree. Gabriel, my son, collapsed,” he said. “My wife yelled. I was inside, and I came running out. He was motionless at the time I found him.”

Ise’s daughter never lost consciousness. She and her mother called 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived in minutes to take Gabriel to Ryder Trauma Center for a series of tests.

“They did a CAT scan to see if there were any neurological issues. They had the burn team examine him,” said Ise, “and thankfully, and almost miraculously, he’s fine.”

The boy had no entrance or exit wounds and no burns to his body. He spent only one night at the hospital.

“He doesn’t remember any of it,” said Ise.

Now this couple said they’re grateful that their son’s brush with Mother Nature didn’t do more damage.

“I can’t determine if we are incredibly unlucky or incredibly lucky, and I think we’re a little bit of both,” said Ise.

The family said the lightning strike fried a computer and knocked out their invisible dog fence.

