MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade students are days away from the new school year and the district is working to ensure their safety with active shooter drills.

Police officials in the county are set to host training exercises to guarantee students will know what to do when an active shooter enters their school.

On Thursday, Doral held its drills to focus on how different agencies and the school administration would work together as quickly as possible.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Police will hold a large-scale active shooter, mass casualty exercise to establish better communication between law enforcement agencies.

These drills act as a reminder to remain vigilant in these stressful times and for parents to take part in precautions against these horrendous acts.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez spoke last week after the demonstration to urge parents to have those difficult conversations with their children about school safety, using social media responsibly, and any type of threat students might come across.

The training in Miami is set to start at 10 a.m. in Miami Senior High School.

