Miami Senior High football coach killed at home; police questioning teen

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Corey Smith, a teacher and football coach at Miami Senior High School, was shot and killed inside his Northwest Miami-Dade home, police said, and detectives are questioning a teenage boy in connection with his death.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside the victim’s home along the 2100 block of Northwest 97th Street, just after 4 p.m., Monday. Investigators have set up a tent and surrounded the residence with crime scene tape.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call at around 9:30 a.m. saying a man was unresponsive inside the house.

“While units were responding, further information across the radio came across that there was a person that was shot,” said MDPD spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.

Officers arrived at the home to find Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a teenager was also inside the home but was unharmed.

“However, we still don’t have any information about … exactly what did occur or how everything played out,” said Zabaleta.

Smith was the brother of Lamar Alexander, one of two robbers who hijacked a UPS truck back in December. The heist led to a chase and a rush-hour shootout in Miramar.

Both robbers, the UPS driver and an innocent bystander were all killed.

Back at the scene of Monday’s shooting, some mourned the loss of someone they considered a close friend.

“He gave his all to the community. He gave his all to his family. He was just a great man,” said Terrance Gibson.

Officials said detectives are questioning the teen, and they are asking for the community’s help in determining what happened.

“If anyone saw something, no matter how small it is, and it looks suspicious, contact Crime Stoppers,” said Zabaleta. “You might help us solve the case.”

Police are waiting to get a warrant so they can search Smith’s home.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

