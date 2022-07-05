MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium welcomed a new baby bird to their family.

A Caribbean flamingo chick was born late last month and staff said it’s parents are very protective of their newborn.

Caretakers have not yet determined the sex, but vets said it appears to be very healthy.

Seaquarium visitors are able to see the chick in its exhibit, which is located just inside the front gate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.