Miami Seaquarium to host job fair

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium will be hosting a job fair for positions within the park.

The job fair will be held at the park located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12.

The Seaquarium is looking for energetic, outgoing candidates seeking positions in food service, retail, sales and customer service, maintenance, janitorial and park operations.

Job seekers interested in working at the park must bring several copies of their resume and information about previous employment.

No appointment or registration is necessary for attendance.

For more information about the job fair, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.