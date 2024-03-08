VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium officials have responded to the eviction notice issued by Miami-Dade County telling them to vacate the property in six weeks due to alleged violations related to animal maintenance and deterioration of the facility.

In a news release issued Friday, officials with the marine park said they intend to provide proof that none of the claims from the county are true and that all of the alleged violations cited in Thursday’s notice of termination of lease and additional notice of defaults have been remedied.

The news release states in part that they “…will deliver proof to the landlord that none of the defaults or violations occurred, have been cured, or are in the process of being cured during the period specified in the contract.”

Therefore, seaquarium officials said, they should be allowed to remain in operation throughout the duration of their current lease.

The news release states in part, “Consequently, there are no grounds for lease termination, and the tenant will maintain possession and operation of the Miami Seaquarium for the remaining duration of the lease agreement, or until a court ruling dictates otherwise.”

In the eviction notice, county officials gave the seaquarium until April 21 to vacate the premises they’ve occupied since 1955.

The statement from The Dolphin Company, the marine park’s parent company, contradicts comments made by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava when she announced the eviction notice.

Seaquarium officials said they will provide more details in a letter that they intend to issue on Monday rebutting the county’s claims, hoping the county will continue to honor the remaining duration of the lease.

The news release states in part that seaquarium officials “are confident that upon receiving our response with proof of compliance, the landlord will honor the lease agreement.”

