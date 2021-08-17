VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida attraction is expected to become part of a splash sale.

California-based Palace Entertainment has reportedly sold the Miami Seaquarium on Virginia Key for an undisclosed amount of money to Mexico-based Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America.

The Seaquarium will become the Dolphin Company’s fourth attraction in Florida.

They currently operate Gulf World in Panama City Beach, Marineland in Saint Augustine and Dolphin Connection in Duck Key.

