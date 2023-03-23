KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pacific harbor seal is now on the road to recovery after she underwent surgery to remove cataracts that were impeding her vision.

A board-certified anesthesiologist and ophthalmologist were part of the successful surgery alongside Miami Seaquarium’s veterinary team.

Ocean the seal is now regaining her vision under the care of the training staff as they continue to monitor her and provide mental and physical stimulation through enrichment.

