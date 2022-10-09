KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, Miami Seaquarium beloved killer whale, is finally feeling better, according to her veterinarians.

Miami Seaquarium officials on Saturday said that the orca has her appetite back and is playing with her trainers.

Lolita has been battling a respiratory condition and was having trouble eating. The marine mammal’s care team has been helping her around the clock.

