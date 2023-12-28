VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium announced the passing of Sundance, one of its beloved dolphins, expressing deep sadness over the loss. Sundance had been a resident of the aquarium for over 30 years.

In a statement released on X, Wednesday night, the Seaquarium shared, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sundance [Wednesday] after precursors of illness [Wednesday]. Our hearts are with the trainers and medical staff who unconditionally cared for him for more than 30 years.”

Sundance gained public attention in April 2022 when an incident during the Flipper Dolphin Show involved Sundance attacking a trainer.

Following an investigation, the Seaquarium attributed the incident to the trainer accidentally scratching Sundance with her hand, causing him to break away from the routine.

“The Sundance ran into the trainer. There was a struggle, some kind of collision underwater happened,” said witness Shannon Carpenter.

The Seaquarium has faced challenges in recent times, losing Lolita, a killer whale, to illness earlier in 2023 after 53 years in captivity, just before the Seaquarium’s planned move of the orca to a sanctuary.

Earlier in December, three manatees at the Seaquarium had to be moved to critical care centers after a number of concerns that included their health.

Amanda Brody, a senior campaigner for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, spoke with 7News on Thursday. She said enough is enough.

“These animals deserve to have a chance at freedom and have some semblance of a natural life,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a notice, citing concerns about the park’s ability to care for its animals, and Miami-Dade County issued a notice of default for late rent payments, along with a notice of violations.

“We know captivity kills. Over 100 other dolphins have already died at the Seaquarium, and these remaining surviving dolphins desperately need protection,” said Brody.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke out about the notices in an interview with 7News.

“The seaquarium is under lease to Miami-Dade County. It’s Miami-Dade County property, and we have issued notice that there are remediations that are needed, and we are going to be looking at what further actions are necessary,” she said.

PETA officials have called for immediate changes at the Seaquarium in the wake of Sundance’s death.

“The Seaquarium has proved time and again that it’s unable or unwilling to comply with even the minimum standards of the Federal Animal Welfare Act,” said Brody. “It imprisons animals in tiny, dilapidated concrete tanks and sometimes even starves them to force them to perform tricks for food, so it’s time for this hellish facility to shut down and for the animals to be sent to sanctuaries where they can finally live in peace.”

It remains unclear what illness the dolphin succumbed to. The passing of Sundance adds to the challenges faced by the Miami Seaquarium in what has been a difficult year.

PETA officials have set up an online petition asking for Miami-Dade County to shut down the Seaquarium. As of late Thursday afternoon, they have reached more than 36,000 signatures.

“I think most people in South Florida are just – they’re horrified by the Miami Seaquarium,” said Brody.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.