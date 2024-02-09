VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Herald reported that the Miami Seaquarium lost its accreditation from the American Humane’s animal welfare certification program, violating its lease with Miami-Dade County.

A recent inspection report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (UDSA) exposed alarming concerns about animal treatment at the 55-year-old marine park. The report revealed issues that included a sea lion experiencing blindness from cataracts, rusty bird cages, mold in the penguin house, ants in a vitamin cabinet, a dolphin ingesting a nail and another jumping from a pool barrier. Additionally, flamingos were found wading in dirty water.

The loss of the Seaquarium’s accreditation leaves it in violation of its lease with Miami-Dade County, but they vowed to stay open. The park’s only remaining certification, from the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA), falls short of the lease requirements, which mandate certifications from both AMMPA and American Humane.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who previously announced plans to terminate the Seaquarium’s lease, expressed concerns after the reports were made public.

“It is with profound frustration that I must convey the County’s deep-seated concerns regarding the quality of care provided to the animals at the Seaquarium,” said Mayor Levine Cava.

The Seaquarium’s trouble comes after the death of Lolita the killer whale in August 2023. Since then, several animals have been transferred to other facilities. A dolphin named Sundance also died from stomach pain while in captivity. The park has since faced several critical reports, including a Jan. 9 report from the USDA citing a “lack of appropriate veterinary care for 25 animals.”

The Seaquarium has yet to release a formal statement in response to these allegations.

