MIAMI (WSVN) - In a groundbreaking move, the Miami Seaquarium, now under the management of The Dolphin Company, has entered into a formal and binding agreement with Friends of Lolita, a non-profit organization co-founded by environmentalist and philanthropist Pritam Singh, to bring Lolita the orca back to her native waters. This comes after a conference at the Miami Intercoastal Hotel discussed the future of the marine mammal.

The collaboration has the potential to transform Lolita’s life, thanks in part to a generous contribution from philanthropist Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, Singh, and Irsay will work together to make the relocation a reality.

“It has always been our commitment at The Dolphin Company that we place the highest priority on the well-being of animals, above all else,” said Albor. “Finding a better future for Lolita is one of the reasons that motivated us to acquire the Miami Seaquarium. With the help of Jim Irsay and Pritam Singh, we are bringing that dream, the dream of returning Lolita to her home waters, closer than ever.”

Lolita, also known as Toki or Tokitae, has been living in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium since 1970 when she was taken from her home in Puget Sound, and her plight has garnered attention from animal rights activists and environmentalists alike.

“I am excited to see that, regardless of different positions, we can make this extraordinary agreement happen based on mutual respect and confidence between all parties,” added Albor. “We have the same goal, and now the world will see amazing things are possible when we listen and work together.”

The agreement between the Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Lolita marks a significant step forward in the effort to return her to her native Pacific Northwest.

“I am proud and enthusiastic to play a role in finally returning Lolita to her native Pacific Northwest,” said Irsay.

The collaboration between the Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Lolita highlights the importance of maintaining strong ethics and respect for the animals under their care.

“The impact of this first-ever, formal and binding agreement demonstrates that different organizations that in the past might be working against each other can successfully work together, proving that maintaining strong ethics, and respect for the animals under their care, means a better outcome for every animal,” said Albor. “We certainly hope that animal welfare leaders around the world can find common ground as we have here in the case of Lolita.”

Pending approval from the Federal Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the relocation of Lolita to an ocean sanctuary is anticipated to occur in the next 18 to 24 months. The estimated cost of transporting Lolita from South Florida to Washington is between $15 million and $20 million.

“The continued health of Lolita and approvals from the appropriate authorities, we are all committed to giving this beautiful orca a new home and a peaceful future,” said Albor. “The leadership of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava since the transfer of ownership of Miami Seaquarium has been instrumental in bringing our worlds together.”

In response to the announcement, Animal Legal Defense Fund Managing Attorney Daniel Waltz expressed his thoughts on the news of Lolita in a statement.

“Lolita has been deprived of the company of any orcas since 1980, when her last companion, Hugo, rammed his head against the tank’s wall until he died,” he said. “The terrible cruelty of holding orcas in captivity is clear from research and advocacy over the years showing behavioral markers of extreme stress, physical injury, violence, and lifespans decades shorter than those of wild orcas … no orcas should be held in captivity. A tank will never match the vastness of the ocean where orcas should be free to live out their lives. While we defer to orca experts on whether this move is a safe decision for Lolita, we will continue to advocate for orca protections that ban their captivity and captive breeding and litigate to uphold the Animal Welfare Act on behalf of captive animals.”

The President of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also shared a statement: “It may be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven, but Jim Irsay shows it can be done. May anyone with the resources to do good things like this open their heart as he has done, find a way to reduce suffering, and bring happiness to others, regardless of their race, color, gender, or species.”

According to an email from PETA, several members have gathered out front of the Seaquarium in celebration of the news.

In the meantime, Lolita is receiving round-the-clock care from a team of dedicated experts. Her most recent independent health and welfare assessment indicated that her energy, appetite, and engagement in daily activities are becoming reasonably stable.

