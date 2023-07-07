MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium has unveiled plans to enhance its visitor experiences by introducing exciting new attractions and educational programs to reimagine the park. Beginning in August, the company will revolutionize guest interactions and educational opportunities within the park.

According to a news release from Miami Seaquarium, the expansion will include new exhibits, improved facilities, interactive programming, and a groundbreaking partnership with Miami Productions Group, renowned for their expertise in family-oriented events.

The collaboration with Miami Productions Group is set to display unique experiences, blending entertainment and education through innovative attractions and events. The centerpiece of this initiative is the much-anticipated 4-D immersive attraction, set to launch next month. Detailed information regarding this exclusive experience will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

In the news release, General Manager Danay Voiles expressed her excitement about the partnership in a statement: “This partnership is just part of our Miami Seaquarium initiative to enhance and improve existing exhibits and events, and also bring new adventures and experiences to our guests. We chose to work with Miami Productions Group based on their creativity, passion and vast experience in creating and operating family-oriented productions in South Florida and beyond.”

Miami Seaquarium specifically chose to collaborate with Miami Productions Group due to the company’s proven creativity, passion, and extensive experience in organizing and managing family-oriented productions in South Florida and beyond.

Miami Productions Group, owned by Alex Reed and Julie Arias, boasts a combined experience of over 50 years in curating, producing, and operating various family-oriented events, including Formula 1 race events, music festivals, professional sports fan activations, and concerts.

The Miami Productions Group team expressed their enthusiasm and conveyed their gratitude to the Miami Seaquarium for this opportunity in the news release: “The Miami Productions Group team is excited to partner with the Miami Seaquarium to bring new family activations and entertainment to this amazing staple of the Miami community. We have worked hard to make this collaboration take place and now we are ready to move full force with concepts that have been carefully selected for this space. We look forward to what the future will bring through this partnership. We are thankful to the Miami Seaquarium for this opportunity.”

As the park gears up to unveil its expanded offerings and cutting-edge attractions, visitors can anticipate a transformed Miami Seaquarium experience that combines education, entertainment, and adventure.

