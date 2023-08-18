KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, the beloved orca who has spent over 50 years at the Miami Seaquarium, has died.

The killer whale, also known as Toki, died following a battle with a suspected renal condition, according to a social media post from Miami Seaquarium on Friday afternoon.

Over the last two days, Toki started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort, which her full Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team began treating immediately and aggressively. Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon… pic.twitter.com/hx79OhGn2O — Miami Seaquarium (@MiamiSeaquarium) August 18, 2023

According to the Miami Seaquarium, over the last two days, Toki displayed severe discomfort, prompting the dedicated medical team from Miami Seaquarium and Friends of Toki to provide immediate and intensive treatment.

Despite their efforts, Lolita passed away on Friday afternoon.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.