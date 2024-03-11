VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Seaquarium released another response to the county’s eviction notice, with weeks to go before they have to vacate the property.

The theme park said the county’s grounds for their lease termination are factually and legally unfounded.

In a letter on Monday, the Seaquarium said it has made significant upgrades in their facilities and animal care programs, including over $200,000 to replace the floating dock in the Flipper Stadium.

The park said they also closed the last row of “The Golden Dome” to visitors after the county requested it following an inspection where the inspector noticed cracking and sprawling in the wall above that row.

The letter also pointed to the recent purchases of the new parrot trailers and said they have addressed all the concerns regarding the dolphin pools and sea lion area.

The park included photos and exhibits, which they said, “will clarify our position and demonstrate the proactive steps we have taken to adhere to our lease obligations and regulatory requirements.”

The seaquarium claimed that all of its animals are in a safe environment with no concerns, which makes the lease termination illegal.

“We are hopeful that the enclosed response will pave the way for constructive dialogue between our organizations. Our goal is to find a mutually beneficial resolution that allows us to continue our important work without disruption,” the letter read.

The Monday letter is the park’s response to their own document last week, which said, they intended to provide proof that none of the claims from the county are true.

Last week, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered the Dolphin Company to leave the property, they’ve occupied since 1955, by April 21 amid growing concerns and criticism over the care of the marine life.

