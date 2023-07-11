The City of Miami Review Board is set to deliberate on a resolution today that could have significant implications for the future development of a portion of land near the mouth of the Miami River.

The proposed resolution aims to designate the area as an archaeological site following the discovery of a prehistoric indigenous settlement during construction activities.

Developers working on the 400 block of Brickell Avenue stumbled upon the ancient settlement while constructing residences in the area. The unexpected uncovering of the indigenous settlement has sparked protests over the preservation of historical sites in the rapidly developing city.

If the Miami Review Board approves a report that deems the site as historically significant, the city would gain legal authority over the future development of the land, as well as the artifacts unearthed at the site.

