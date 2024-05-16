MIAMI (WSVN) - A Ring camera alerted a couple of business owners of a burglary at their restaurant, leading to a dramatic confrontation and the detainment of the suspect in Miami, early Thursday morning.

Officers were at El Jardin Latino Restaurant, located near Northwest 32nd Street and 17th Avenue in Miami, where video footage captured them with their guns drawn toward the building. According to police, the business owner got into a verbal altercation with the intruder and attempted to stop him.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant showed the owner, seen wearing an orange t-shirt, swinging around a long stick in an attempt to hit the burglar, who had a black bag strapped along his torso. The owner continue to approach the suspect while another man in a gray t-shirt, who is associated with the restaurant, was seen helping the owner take down the robber.

Miami Police arrived shortly after the duo called 911 and encountered the suspect exiting the building. The suspect appeared under the influence of an unknown substance, officials said.

Video footage from the scene showed police surrounding the suspect who was quickly taken down. He was then detained and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. The owner of the restaurant was seen exiting the restaurant while waving handcuffs and pointing back inside the building.

“He got in to rob the place around 2:50 a.m., but police officers caught the crook who broke in so everything is fine now,” explained the owner in Spanish.

Miami Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and have stated that further details will be provided as they become available.

