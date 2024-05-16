MIAMI (WSVN) - A Ring camera alerted a couple of business owners of a burglary at their restaurant, leading to a dramatic confrontation and the detainment of the suspect in Miami, early Thursday morning.

Officers were at El Jardin Latino Restaurant, located at the intersection of Northwest 32nd Street and 17th Avenue in Miami, where video footage captured them with their guns drawn toward the building. According to police, one of the business owners got into a verbal altercation with the intruder and attempted to stop him after he was alerted of the robbery.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the restaurant’s door, which was missing a lock. There was also a crack in the window.

“He got in to rob the place around 2:50 a.m., but police officers caught the crook who broke in so everything is fine now,” explained the owner in Spanish.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant showed the owner, seen wearing an orange T-shirt, swinging around a long stick in an attempt to hit the burglar, who had a black backpack. The owner continued to approach the suspect while another man in a gray T-shirt, who is associated with the restaurant, was seen helping the owner take down the robber.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Sergio Morales.

Moments before, Morales was rummaging through items and placing them inside his black bag. At one point, he opened up a package that contained a stack of bills.

From another angle, the owner in the orange shirt was seen pushing Morales into another room, while the man in gray hit him with a billiard’s cue.

“He hit me on my lip, on my forehead and my arm. He fought with me,” said the owner.

A woman was then seen joining in on the action as she gets her turn to Morales with a pool cue.

Miami Police arrived, shortly after the duo called 911, and encountered the suspect exiting the building. Morales appeared under the influence of an unknown substance, officials said.

Video footage from the scene showed police surrounding Morales, who was quickly taken down. He was then detained and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. The owner of the restaurant was seen exiting the restaurant while waving handcuffs and pointing back inside the building.

Miami Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and have stated that further details will be provided as they become available.

Morales is facing two counts of battery, one count of burglary/convenience, and one count of burglary tools and possession.

