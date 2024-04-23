MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami restaurant was the site of a fire Monday night, causing patrons and staff to evacuate safely without injuries.

The fire reportedly occurred near Northeast Seventh Avenue and 31st Street just after 8:15 p.m. in the restaurants’s exhaust fan, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen billowing from the roof as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Officials said everyone inside the restaurant was able to get out safely.

