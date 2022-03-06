MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a structure fire in Miami that left a restaurant damaged and forced six people out of their home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1100 block of Southwest 27th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from both floors of a two-story structure.

The building consists of the restaurant Porto Alegre on the ground floor and three residential units on the top floor.

After 45 minutes, crews were able to put out the flames.

The restaurant sustained significant damage, as well as a unit on the second floor.

Six adults were displaced, and the American Red Cross was notified.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.