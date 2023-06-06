COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami residents, community leaders, and business owners are calling for Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo to step down from his position following his recent liability in a federal civil case. Carollo was ordered to pay a staggering $63 million after being found guilty of harassing business owners in the Little Havana neighborhood.

In a demonstration of solidarity, the community gathered outside Miami City Hall on Tuesday to express their outrage over the actions of their corrupt commissioner. Residents, along with prominent community leaders, delivered impassioned speeches decrying the unethical behavior exhibited by Carollo.

“He should be supporting, helping and representing these businesses,” said community activist, Marvin Tapia. “[Carollo] does the complete opposite of that.”

Among the crowd were several business owners who had personally experienced Carollo’s harassment.

“When one of us is victimized, all of us are victimized,” said Daniel Figuerdo.

One such business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, voiced concerns for his family and the overall well-being of the community. He urged fellow residents to reject tyranny and raise their voices in pursuit of the greater good.

The verdict was delivered by a Fort Lauderdale jury on Thursday, declaring Carollo guilty of abusing his power by bullying William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, owners of the popular establishment Ball & Chain.

Jurors unanimously agreed that Carollo had engaged in a systematic campaign of harassment against local businesses in Little Havana. As a result, the judge ruled in favor of the owners and awarded them the substantial sum, recognizing the violation of their First Amendment rights by the commissioner.

Allegations put forth during the trial revealed that Carollo had weaponized various city departments, coercing them into targeting business owners who did not align with his political agenda dating back to 2017.

Carollo has stated his intention to appeal the verdict, suggesting that the legal battle may continue in the foreseeable future.

City officials clarified that the lawsuit was filed against Carollo personally, and thus the financial burden will not fall on the city itself. Nonetheless, Miami has already incurred expenses amounting to $2 million in the commissioner’s legal fees.

7News has made repeated attempts to seek a comment from Carollo’s office but has yet to receive a response.

