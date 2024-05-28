MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after gunshots were fired at her window during a shooting outside her apartment.

Vivian Olodun, a resident on the 45th floor of Vizcayne South Tower apartment, said the gunshot occured right behind her child’s highchair.

“There was enough power from the bullet that this entire chair was covered in glass went all up through the apartment,” said Olodun.

The shooting occurred Sunday night on Northeast Second Street in downtown Miami.

Olodun and her husband weren’t home, but their children were with the nanny.

“The nanny heard five different gunshots and I really went into a panic,” said Olodun.

The nanny called Olodun and her husband following the gunshots.

Upon arriving at the home, Olodun said the window was shattered and the building security were inside her unit.

“It was a really scary flood of information,” said Olodun. “There’s glass on the floor everywhere. If you look here you can see the angle of the bullet.

The high chair that her 2-year-old had been sitting in minutes before the shooting was also covered in glass.

“This entire chair was covered in glass… it still has glass shards in it,” said Olodun.

The mother remains in shock as to who would do such a thing.

“I would never in a million years think that, living 40 plus floors up into the air, that I would have to worry about a stray bullet hitting my house,” she said. “I can’t even imagine why somebody would do this… it’s incredible.”

A unit in the north tower was also hit. Social media video, captured by a neighbor, shows police searching one of the floor’s at the 50 Biscayne Building, south of Olodun’s apartment.

Now, Olodun hopes police find the person responsible and helps them get help.

“Whether they were actually aiming for my child in their seat or they just think it’s OK to shoot into people’s homes, that’s a mental health issue and we really need to pay attention to it,” said Olodun.

Miami Police said no arrests have been made.

