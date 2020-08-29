Miami Rescue Mission hosts school supply distribution ahead of start of semester

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Rescue Mission is supplying students just in time for school by hosting a drive-thru back-to-school bash.

The homeless outreach organization handed out brand-new backpacks, flash drives and other tools at Saturday’s event.

Family members expressed her gratitude at receiving the items, especially during the pandemic.

“I am so grateful, and I am so thankful, because we’ve been coming to this program since my kids and grandchildren were babies, and they have fed us and thousands of people,” said Jeanette, whose grandchild is starting school on Monday.

Volunteers distributed more than 250 backpacks at the event.

With two days to go before the start of online classes in Miami-Dade County, the school district has distributed nearly 150,000 laptops with hotspot connectivity to students who need them.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he is hopeful a return to physical classrooms isn’t far away.

