Miami Rescue Mission holds school supply drive-thru for students in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Rescue Mission supplied young students just in time for school in a drive-thru back to school bash.

The Caring Place helped give school supplies to students in need Saturday.

The kids received new backpacks and flash drives along with other essentials.

Family members said they appreciated the help in getting their children prepared for school, especially during the pandemic.

“I am so grateful and I am so thankful because we have been coming to this program since my kids and grandchildren were babies, and they have fed us thousands of people,” said Jeanette, whose grandchild is starting school.

More than 250 backpacks were distributed at the event.

