Miami receives celebrity donations for Thanksgiving

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida families in need this holiday season got a dream delivery.

Heat legend Alonzo Mourning did his part for the community, and he’s not the only one. Gloria and Emilio Estefan fed hundreds in what has become an annual tradition.

The party started at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Design District was crowded for the Estefan’s Feed a Friend Thanksgiving Feast and celebration.

“Give back. We’re very blessed. We’re very thankful, and Miami’s always been there for us,” said singer Gloria Estefan.

The Estefans showed their love for Miami with food, music and more.

“We receive a lot, so giving back is a beautiful thing,” said music producer Emilio Estefan.

It was a delicious event too. The meals featured American and Cuban classics that were prepared by Estefan Kitchen and students at the Miami Culinary Institute.

But the Estefans weren’t the only stars giving back for the holidays.

A truckload of holiday cheer made its rounds in Miami for the Mourning Family Foundation’s 33 Thanksgivings — an effort that has grown to provide more than 400 meals through a partnership with Publix and FedEx.

Number 33 and his family made deliveries Thursday morning.

Mourning posed for pictures and shared some laughs with fans.

Both events brought smiles and hope to families in need for Thanksgiving, and the day even included a visit from Santa.

“It’s that time of year that we not only feel thankful for what we have but for what we can give,” said Santa Claus. “Ho, ho, ho! Happy thanksgiving, and don’t eat too much turkey.”

The Mourning Family Foundation’s 33 Thanksgivings is now in its 19th year, and it is the 12th year for the Estefan’s Feed a Friend Feast.

Both events have become family traditions they hope will continue for many years to come.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.