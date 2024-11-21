MIAMI (WSVN) - A real estate developer surrendered himself, years after his alleged involvement in a deadly boat crash.

More than two years after seventeen-year-old Luciana Fernandez died, and nineteen-year-old Katerina Puig was left permanently disabled by the crash, the driver of the boat they were on, George Pino, arrived at court for his arraignment on Thursday morning.

George Pino walked into a Downtown Miami courthouse hand-in-hand with his wife, alongside him, was his legal team and other family members.

7News spoke with Pino’s attorney as they entered the building.

“George will be processed and then he will be released. He’s already pled not guilty. he’s been arraigned. and the trial will be set for sometime next year,” he said.

It’s a long time coming for the families whose lives were forever changed.

“Complete closure? Not yet, but on our way,” said Joel Denaro Attorney for Fernandez’s family.

Pino’s niece made a statement on behalf of the family.

“For reasons we cannot fully comprehend, on our way back, we accidentally hit a channel marker, which resulted in the tragic loss of Lucy Fernandez and deliberating injuries to Kathy Puig, two amazing girls who we adore and whom we have shared many memories,” she said. “From that moment, we have been racked with despair and grief and living a nightmare we could never have imagined. Worst than this though, is knowing that our anguish does not compare to the pain and suffering experienced by the impacted families.”

Prosecutors reevaluated the case after a new crucial witness came forward.

“A man came forward from fire rescue, who is a critical witness, and believed that alcohol was a factor,” said Denaro.

Pino, a prominent real estate figure, took a dozen teens out on a boat to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. They hit a channel marker and were all ejected from the boat on impact.

Originally, he said he was trying to avoid the wake of a larger boat, which is explained to officers on body cameras.

“And the wheel, I guess, when I hit one of the waves the wheel turned a little and I lost control and I think I turned,” said Pino.

Although there were half-gone bottles of liquor and over 60 cans of booze found on the boat, officers reported that Pino was not impaired, though he denied doing a blood alcohol test.

At first, Pino was only charged with two counts of careless operation of a vessel causing death and serious bodily injury, which are second-degree misdemeanors.

Now, more than two years after the Labor Day crash, investigators filed a new charge bringing some semblance of justice for the families of Puig and Fernandez.

“Normally in criminal cases, they don’t get better in time. This we believe is the exception to that because with the passage of time more witnesses began to come forward who had information which proves that this was a reckless act, rather than a careless act,” said Denaro.

The prosecutor on this case said she does not plan to seek bond, meaning once Pino is processed, he will be free to go back home, pending trial.

Pino’s attorney said he hopes that this does not go to trial and that the State Attorney’s Office will see that all of this was just a terrible accident.

